Breaking News
Former 10TV meteorologist Mike Davis pleads guilty to child pornography charges
Live Now
Senators question defense, prosecution in Trump’s impeachment trial
1  of  10
Closings and Delays
Chillicothe City Schools Granville Christian Academy Huntington Local Schools Logan Hocking Local Schools New Lexington City Schools Southern Local Schools The Charles School at ODU Washington Court House City Schools Waverly City Schools Zane Trace Local

Sex offender arrested at Notre Dame swim meet

U.S. & World

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(WNDU/NBC News)  A registered sex offender is facing charges after taking photos of underage swimmers at a swim meet on the University of Notre Dame campus.

James F. Renick, 70, was arrested at the Rolfs Aquatic Center last Friday during the Shamrock Invitational swim meet.

Notre Dame police took Renick into custody after a report that a suspicious individual was taking pictures of participants.

Upon questioning, police learned that Renick pleaded guilty to molesting two boys under the age of 10 in 1996.

Renick’s arrest at Notre Dame marks his second in the past 17 months. In August of 2018, Renick was arrested after taking pictures of juveniles age 14 and younger who were participating in a swim meet in Geneva, Ohio.

(WNDU/NBC News)  A registered sex offender is facing charges after taking photos of underage swimmers at a swim meet on the University of Notre Dame campus.

James F. Renick, 70, was arrested at the Rolfs Aquatic Center last Friday during the Shamrock Invitational swim meet.

Notre Dame police took Renick into custody after a report that a suspicious individual was taking pictures of participants.

Upon questioning, police learned that Renick pleaded guilty to molesting two boys under the age of 10 in 1996.

Renick’s arrest at Notre Dame marks his second in the past 17 months. In August of 2018, Renick was arrested after taking pictures of juveniles age 14 and younger who were participating in a swim meet in Geneva, Ohio.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2RGCmLe

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools