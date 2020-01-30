Sex offender arrested at Notre Dame swim meet

(WNDU/NBC News) A registered sex offender is facing charges after taking photos of underage swimmers at a swim meet on the University of Notre Dame campus.

James F. Renick, 70, was arrested at the Rolfs Aquatic Center last Friday during the Shamrock Invitational swim meet.

Notre Dame police took Renick into custody after a report that a suspicious individual was taking pictures of participants.

Upon questioning, police learned that Renick pleaded guilty to molesting two boys under the age of 10 in 1996.

Renick’s arrest at Notre Dame marks his second in the past 17 months. In August of 2018, Renick was arrested after taking pictures of juveniles age 14 and younger who were participating in a swim meet in Geneva, Ohio.

