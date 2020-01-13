Serena Williams donates tournament prize money to Australian bushfires aid

Serena Williams from the United States with daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. and the ASB trophy after winning her singles finals match against United States Jessica Pegula at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday, Jan 12, 2020. (Chris Symes/Photosport via AP)

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Serena Williams joined donated her prize money from winning the ASB Classic to aid in fighting the Australian bushfires.

Williams ended a three-year title drought when she beat fellow American Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday to win the singles final at the ASB Classic.

Williams hadn’t won a title since the Australian Open in January 2017, and not since she became a mother to her daughter Olympia, who was court-side to see the victory.

“It feels good. It’s been a long time,” Williams said. “I think you can see the relief on my face.

The 23-time major winner donated her $43,000 winner’s check to the fundraising appeal for victims of Australian wildfires, joining many other tennis stars, such as Ash Barty, Nick Kygrios, Novak Djokovic and Maria Sharapova, who have pledged money to the already months-long fire emergency there.

Williams was under pressure at first against the 25-year-old Pegula, playing in her third WTA final, but asserted herself more as the match went on to claim her 73rd win in 98 finals and to add her name to a trophy won by her sister, Venus, in 2015.