Seniors have fun, keep cool with slip & slide

U.S. & World

by: NBC

Posted: / Updated:

GLASCO, KS (KSNT)   Nursing home residents beat the heat by slipping and sliding into the hot, summer months.

Staff members at the Nicol Home in Glasco, Kansas recently transformed their front lawn into a slip n’ slide for seniors.

It’s all part of the nursing home’s mission to let residents live on their own terms, even if that means pushing them to try something they haven’t done in decades.

The fun doesn’t stop when the summer ends, though. Residents make snow angels in the winter, and participate in a cigar club year-round.

The Nicol Home has also organized spa days, petting zoos and even fireworks displays for residents to enjoy. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools