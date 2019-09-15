Send former President Carter a message for his 95th birthday

Former President Jimmy Carter is turning 95 on Oct. 1.

To help him celebrate, wish him a happy birthday online via the Carter Center.

Carter, who served as the 39th president of the United States, surpassed George H.W. Bush as the oldest living president in March.

It’s been quite a year for the Carters.

The former first lady reportedly broke her hip in April, three weeks before her husband.

He underwent surgery after he broke his hip in May. The former first lady was admitted to the hospital at that same time after feeling faint. She underwent tests and left the hospital, according to multiple media outlets.

President Carter was granted tenure at Emory University in June.

