Live Now
Trump impeachment trial wrapping up, closing arguments set to begin

Semifinals kick off on “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” tonight

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight on ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ 12 semifinalists will perform for judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon, and Howie Mandel.

The lineup tonight will have viewers on the edge of their seats with a firey death-defying performance by Sandou Trio Russian Bar (seen in the clip above) who were voted through to the semifinals by AGT Superfans.

AGT viewers are also sure to be thrilled with the return of Marcelito Pomoy who stunned the audience and the internet with his ability to sing a duet in both male and female voices.

See the complete list of tonight’s acts below.

  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Semi Finals” Episode 205 — Pictured: Marcelito Pomoy — (Photo by: Tina Thorpe/NBC)
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Semi Finals” Episode 205 — Pictured: Alexa Lauenburger — (Photo by: Tina Thorpe/NBC)
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Semi Finals” Episode 205 — Pictured: Alexa Lauenburger — (Photo by: Tina Thorpe/NBC)
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Semi Finals” Episode 205 — Pictured: JJ Pantano — (Photo by: Tina Thorpe/NBC)
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Semi Finals” Episode 205 — Pictured: Sandou Trio Russian Bar — (Photo by: Tina Thorpe/NBC)
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Semi Finals” Episode 205 — Pictured: Strauss Serpent — (Photo by: Tina Thorpe/NBC)
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Semi Finals” Episode 205 — Pictured: (l-r) Duo Transcend, Terry Crews — (Photo by: Tina Thorpe/NBC)
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Semi Finals” Episode 205 — Pictured: Dania Diaz — (Photo by: Tina Thorpe/NBC)
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Semi Finals” Episode 205 — Pictured: (l-r) Terry Crews, Tyler Butler-Figueroa — (Photo by: Tina Thorpe/NBC)
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Semi Finals” Episode 205 — Pictured: Tyler Butler-Figueroa — (Photo by: Tina Thorpe/NBC)
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Semi Finals” Episode 205 — Pictured: (l-r) Dania Diaz, Terry Crews — (Photo by: Tina Thorpe/NBC)
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Semi Finals” Episode 205 — Pictured: Terry Crews — (Photo by: Tina Thorpe/NBC)
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Semi Finals” Episode 205 — Pictured: (l-r) Terry Crews, Marc Spelmann as X — (Photo by: Tina Thorpe/NBC)
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Semi Finals” Episode 205 — Pictured: (l-r) Terry Crews, Marc Spelmann as X — (Photo by: Tina Thorpe/NBC)
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Semi Finals” Episode 205 — Pictured: Ryan Niemiller — (Photo by: Tina Thorpe/NBC)

Six of these renowned acts will move on to the finals — five will be voted through by a panel of AGT Superfans and one will be via Judges’ Choice.

Monday, February 3, 2020

  • Alexa Lauenburger – Dog Act – Voted through by judges
    • Das Supertalent 2017 – Winner
    • BGT The Champions 2019 – Finalist
    • Hometown: Germany
  • Dania Diaz – Magician – Voted through by AGT Superfans
    • Spain’s Got Talent 2018 – Finalist
    • Hometown: Venezuela
  • Duo Destiny – Hand to hand duo – Voted through by AGT Superfans
    • Poland’s Got Talent 2018 – Winner
    • Hometown: Lisbon, Portugal
  • Duo Transcend – Trapeze/Rollerskating Duo – Voted through by AGT Superfans
    • America’s Got Talent 2018 – Finalist
    • Hometown: Salt Lake City, UT
  • Hans – Singer/Dancer/Musician – Voted through by judges
    • America’s Got Talent 2018 – Quarter Finalist
    • Hometown: Berlin, Germany
  • JJ Pantano – Comedian – Voted through by judges
    • Australia’s Got Talent 2019 – Semi-Finalist
    • Hometown: Melbourne, Australia
  • Marc Spelmann – Magician – Voted through by AGT Superfans
    • Britains’s Got Talent 2019 – Runner Up as “X”
    • Hometown: London, England
  • Marcelito Pomoy – Singer – Voted through by AGT Superfans
    • Pilipinas Got Talent 2011 – Winner
    • Hometown: Surigao del Sur, Philippines
  • Ryan Niemiller – Comedian – Voted through by judges
    • America’s Got Talent 2019 – 3rd Place
    • Hometown: DeMotte, IN
    • Current City: Indianapolis, IN
  • Sandou Trio Russian Bar – Russian Bar – Voted through by AGT Superfans
    • America’s Got Talent 2011 – Semi-Finalists
    • Hometown: Price, UT / Moldova
    • Current City: Las Vegas, NV
  • Strauss Serpent – Dancer – Voted through by AGT Superfans
    • Africa’s Got Talent 2018 – Winner
    • Hometown: Yaoundé, Cameroon
    • Current City: Paris, France
  • Tyler Butler-Figueroa – Violinist – Voted through by AGT Superfans
    • America’s Got Talent 2019 – Finalist
    • Hometown: Raleigh, North Carolina

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools