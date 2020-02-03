Semifinals kick off on “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” tonight

Tonight on ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ 12 semifinalists will perform for judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon, and Howie Mandel.
The lineup tonight will have viewers on the edge of their seats with a firey death-defying performance by Sandou Trio Russian Bar (seen in the clip above) who were voted through to the semifinals by AGT Superfans.
AGT viewers are also sure to be thrilled with the return of Marcelito Pomoy who stunned the audience and the internet with his ability to sing a duet in both male and female voices.
See the complete list of tonight’s acts below.
Six of these renowned acts will move on to the finals — five will be voted through by a panel of AGT Superfans and one will be via Judges’ Choice.
Monday, February 3, 2020
- Alexa Lauenburger – Dog Act – Voted through by judges
- Das Supertalent 2017 – Winner
- BGT The Champions 2019 – Finalist
- Hometown: Germany
- Dania Diaz – Magician – Voted through by AGT Superfans
- Spain’s Got Talent 2018 – Finalist
- Hometown: Venezuela
- Duo Destiny – Hand to hand duo – Voted through by AGT Superfans
- Poland’s Got Talent 2018 – Winner
- Hometown: Lisbon, Portugal
- Duo Transcend – Trapeze/Rollerskating Duo – Voted through by AGT Superfans
- America’s Got Talent 2018 – Finalist
- Hometown: Salt Lake City, UT
- Hans – Singer/Dancer/Musician – Voted through by judges
- America’s Got Talent 2018 – Quarter Finalist
- Hometown: Berlin, Germany
- JJ Pantano – Comedian – Voted through by judges
- Australia’s Got Talent 2019 – Semi-Finalist
- Hometown: Melbourne, Australia
- Marc Spelmann – Magician – Voted through by AGT Superfans
- Britains’s Got Talent 2019 – Runner Up as “X”
- Hometown: London, England
- Marcelito Pomoy – Singer – Voted through by AGT Superfans
- Pilipinas Got Talent 2011 – Winner
- Hometown: Surigao del Sur, Philippines
- Ryan Niemiller – Comedian – Voted through by judges
- America’s Got Talent 2019 – 3rd Place
- Hometown: DeMotte, IN
- Current City: Indianapolis, IN
- Sandou Trio Russian Bar – Russian Bar – Voted through by AGT Superfans
- America’s Got Talent 2011 – Semi-Finalists
- Hometown: Price, UT / Moldova
- Current City: Las Vegas, NV
- Strauss Serpent – Dancer – Voted through by AGT Superfans
- Africa’s Got Talent 2018 – Winner
- Hometown: Yaoundé, Cameroon
- Current City: Paris, France
- Tyler Butler-Figueroa – Violinist – Voted through by AGT Superfans
- America’s Got Talent 2019 – Finalist
- Hometown: Raleigh, North Carolina