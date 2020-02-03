Semifinals kick off on “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” tonight

Tonight on ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ 12 semifinalists will perform for judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon, and Howie Mandel.

The lineup tonight will have viewers on the edge of their seats with a firey death-defying performance by Sandou Trio Russian Bar (seen in the clip above) who were voted through to the semifinals by AGT Superfans.

AGT viewers are also sure to be thrilled with the return of Marcelito Pomoy who stunned the audience and the internet with his ability to sing a duet in both male and female voices.

See the complete list of tonight’s acts below.

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Semi Finals” Episode 205 — Pictured: Marcelito Pomoy — (Photo by: Tina Thorpe/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Semi Finals” Episode 205 — Pictured: Alexa Lauenburger — (Photo by: Tina Thorpe/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Semi Finals” Episode 205 — Pictured: Alexa Lauenburger — (Photo by: Tina Thorpe/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Semi Finals” Episode 205 — Pictured: JJ Pantano — (Photo by: Tina Thorpe/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Semi Finals” Episode 205 — Pictured: Sandou Trio Russian Bar — (Photo by: Tina Thorpe/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Semi Finals” Episode 205 — Pictured: Strauss Serpent — (Photo by: Tina Thorpe/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Semi Finals” Episode 205 — Pictured: (l-r) Duo Transcend, Terry Crews — (Photo by: Tina Thorpe/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Semi Finals” Episode 205 — Pictured: Dania Diaz — (Photo by: Tina Thorpe/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Semi Finals” Episode 205 — Pictured: (l-r) Terry Crews, Tyler Butler-Figueroa — (Photo by: Tina Thorpe/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Semi Finals” Episode 205 — Pictured: Tyler Butler-Figueroa — (Photo by: Tina Thorpe/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Semi Finals” Episode 205 — Pictured: (l-r) Dania Diaz, Terry Crews — (Photo by: Tina Thorpe/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Semi Finals” Episode 205 — Pictured: Terry Crews — (Photo by: Tina Thorpe/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Semi Finals” Episode 205 — Pictured: (l-r) Terry Crews, Marc Spelmann as X — (Photo by: Tina Thorpe/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Semi Finals” Episode 205 — Pictured: (l-r) Terry Crews, Marc Spelmann as X — (Photo by: Tina Thorpe/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Semi Finals” Episode 205 — Pictured: Ryan Niemiller — (Photo by: Tina Thorpe/NBC)

Six of these renowned acts will move on to the finals — five will be voted through by a panel of AGT Superfans and one will be via Judges’ Choice.

Monday, February 3, 2020