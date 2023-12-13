(WCMH) — A festive listing on Zillow is giving a special look inside the “enchanting life” of Santa and Mrs. Claus, according to the website.

While fans of Father Christmas do not need to worry about him moving away from the North Pole — Zillow notes the house is off the market — the listing does include items reserved for the most aggressive offerings such as photos, floor plans, a map and even a 3D tour.

(Photo credit: Zillow)

The classic log cabin, built in 1822, is located off Jingle Bell Boulevard on 25 acres of land. The size is relatively modest for the couple who symbolize the major winter holiday, just over 2,000 square feet with two bedrooms, one full bath and one 3/4 bath.

(Photo credit: Zillow)

Other notable spots in the house include Santa’s mailroom, described as “a secluded space for letter reading, route planning and researching who’s naughty and nice” and a gift-wrapping room for “items that need a little extra care.”

The kitchen features several yuletide-specific appliances including a cookie-baking oven, a hot chocolate maker, a candy cane dispenser and a naughty and nice detector. The living room boasts an “open concept” with a fireplace that incorporates built-in stocking hangers and a hearth designed for cookies and milk.

(Photo credit: Zillow)

Outside, anyone lucky enough to visit Santa’s special abode will find a detached sled garage, a reindeer feeding station, reindeer stables and amazing winter wonderland views.

The price tag — up from $560,800 in 2014 — is a whopping $1,177,870, showing that even Santa is being impacted by the real estate boom. However, there was no information on the property tax in the listing.