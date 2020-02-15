Second homeless death possibly due to cold

LEXINGTON, KY (WKYT) — Two homeless men were found dead in the street due to hypothermia overnight.

According to Ginny Ramsey, Director of the Catholic Action Center this winter is unlike last year and the changes in temperature this year can give a false hope for those living outside.

“When the weather turns dramatic like this has, it just creates a lot of suffering for a lot of people,” said Ramsey.

According to the Catholic Action Center, they provide ‘compassionate caravans’ which deliver cold-weather supplies and give rides to homeless shelters, but everyone doesn’t choose the caravans.

The Catholic Action Center says its a city effort to keep the homeless safe.

“We’re all in this together. We’re all one community, and it’s only a community solution that would be sure that no other of our brothers or sisters die on the streets,” said Catholic Action Center officials.