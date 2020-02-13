1  of  52
Search for 6-year-old Faye Swetlik continues

(WIS)  State and federal law enforcement agencies have joined the search for a missing 6-year-old girl from Cayce, South Carolina.

Investigators have not found any evidence of an abduction, officials said during an update Tuesday evening.

Faye Marie Swetlik’s family said they last saw her playing in the yard Monday after school around 3:45 p.m. They reported her missing to police around 5 p.m.

In the latest update from police, officials said Faye’s mother, her mother’s boyfriend and Faye’s father are all cooperating with the investigation.

“Her parents are anxiously awaiting her return,” Director of the Cayce Department of Public Safety, Byron Snellgrove, said.

The search for Faye remains focused on her neighborhood.

“We’ve not ruled anything out,” Snellgrove said. “We’re not sure that she hasn’t just walked off and is somewhere in the woods or at a neighbor’s house. Possibly in distress or fallen or something like that.”

FBI agents were seen Tuesday afternoon scouring the property where Faye was last seen.

Investigators have towed two cars away from the property. Snellgrove said the cars could be useful to the investigation, but didn’t provide more details.

