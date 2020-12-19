Scioto County reports additional COVID-19 death, bringing total to 40

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Local health officials report one person has died due to the virus, bringing Scioto County’s COVID-19 death total to 40.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments confirm the death of a 75-year-old woman.

As of Saturday, Dec. 18, the Ohio Department of Health report 51 new COVID-19 cases in Scioto County. The county has reported 3,680 cases since the start of the pandemic, including 260 total people who have been hospitalized.

The ODH also report 2,383 people from Scioto County have recovered from the virus.

At this time, Scioto County remains in “red”, or at Level Three on the ODH’s Public Health Advisory System this week.