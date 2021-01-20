Scioto County marks another COVID-19 milestone

U.S. & World

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Another person in Scioto County has died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the county’s deaths to 75.

The Portsmouth City and Scioto County Health Departments confirmed the death of a 62-year-old woman who died Wednesday, Jan. 13.

As of Wednesday, Jan. 20, the Ohio Department of Health reported 27 new cases in Scioto County. 5,297 cases have been reported in the county since the start of the outbreak.

The ODH also reports a total of 4,394 more Scioto County residents have recovered from the virus.

Scioto County COVID-19 data as of Jan. 20, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools