Scioto County marks another COVID-19 milestone

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Another person in Scioto County has died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the county’s deaths to 75.

The Portsmouth City and Scioto County Health Departments confirmed the death of a 62-year-old woman who died Wednesday, Jan. 13.

As of Wednesday, Jan. 20, the Ohio Department of Health reported 27 new cases in Scioto County. 5,297 cases have been reported in the county since the start of the outbreak.

The ODH also reports a total of 4,394 more Scioto County residents have recovered from the virus.