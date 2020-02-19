Scientific Journal’s new study says methane emissions are higher than previously believed

KGO (CNN) — According to a new study, the production of oil and gas is contributing more to climate change than previously believed.

The Scientific Journal’s new study says Methane emissions from fossil fuel sources are between 25 and 40 percent higher than previously estimated.

According to experts, they analyzed air bubbles trapped in Greenland’s ice sheet and found a rare radioactive isotope to work out how much atmospheric methane comes from fossil resources.

Scientists say that the methane in our air comes from oil and gas production.