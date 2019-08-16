Schools meet ‘In God We Trust’ requirement with $1 bill

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 24: A sheet of freshly printed one dollar bills is ready for inspection at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing on March 24, 2015 in Washington, DC. The roots of The Bureau of Engraving and Printing can be traced back to 1862, when a single room was used in the basement of the main Treasury building before moving to its current location on 14th Street in 1864. The Washington printing facility has been responsible for printing all of the paper Federal Reserve notes up until 1991 when it shared the printing responsibilities with a new western facility that opened in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A new state law requires Kentucky public schools to display the motto “In God We Trust,” and one school district has responded with framed copies of a $1 bill.

Fayette Superintendent Manny Caulk told the Lexington Herald-Leader on Wednesday that all schools in the district have been provided the framed copy to display.

Parent Brittany Pike posted a message on Facebook saying she was pleased to see the back of the dollar bill framed at an elementary school last week and said her children “don’t feel awkward or excluded for not believing in any God.”

Republican state Rep. Brandon Reed of Hodgenville filed the legislation that created the new law. He says he’s disappointed to see schools “spend time searching for silly loopholes,” noting the law passed with broad support.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com