School’s hairstyles ban causes backlash

DECATUR, GA (WXIA) It’s the first week of school for a lot of Atlanta area school districts, and one school in Decatur is already facing criticism.

A mom posted a photo on her Facebook page that soon went viral. The photo showed posters at the school deeming what are “appropriate” hairstyles for students of color.

The photo was taken at Narvie Harris Elementary School in DeKalb County. The poster shows African-American male students side by side with captions of “appropriate” and “inappropriate” to describe different hairstyles.

Vanity Mann, the aunt of a student at Narvie, was upset over the posters.

“These are protective styles for our kids. This is something that we’ve always done. Honing in on our kids and taking away their creativity thinking that it’s a distraction. It’s only a distraction because they’re making it a distraction,” said Mann. “As long as they’re appropriate and they’re not showing anything and they’re fully dressed, I don’t see the problem with hairstyles.”

For boys, any hairstyle with a design is deemed inappropriate, while braids are labeled the same for girls.

The Dekalb County Schools District responded with a statement reading in part, “The images depicted in this post in no way reflect a DCSD policy regarding appearance. This was a miscommunication at the school level and is being handled by school leadership.”