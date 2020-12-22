School principal ‘elfs’ himself to spread holiday cheer

(WCNC/NBC News) In a year filled with challenges and change, a little cheer goes a long way.

One North Carolina elementary school principal took that “cheer” to a new level on the last day of school before winter break.

Kensington Elementary principal Terry Vaughn knew his students needed a laugh. So he “elfed” himself.

Just like that popular, sneaky little elf on the shelf, Vaughn made some mischief wherever he went.

He was spotted hula-hooping on the roof, sneaking snacks on the playground and even climbing into a display case. It took a little bit of magic for that one.

“I look pretty thin in general, but that’s 200 pounds of man that’s shoved into a piece of glass,” he laughs.