School district bars students with lunch debts from prom, class trips

CHERRY HILL, NJ (NBC) — School officials in one New Jersey district are changing tactics after a controversial plan angered students and parents.  

Under the old proposal, students who fell behind by $10 or more on school lunches in the Cherry Hill School District were forced to eat tuna fish sandwiches only. 

That plan upset students and parents alike, so the district has a new plan. 

If students fall $75 behind in paying for school lunches, they would be barred from attending school trips or other functions, like dances.   

Students who fall between $25 and $75 behind, will have their parents called into the principal’s office to discuss money owed.   

Some feel the police is unfair, others say the school district shouldn’t act like a collection agent.  

The school district is currently running a $14,000 deficit on their school lunch program.  

