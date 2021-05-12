Sauce Shortage: Chick-fil-A Plans To Limit Sauces To Customers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Chick-fil-A will now limit the number of dipping sauces each customer receives due to an industry-wide shortage.

The popular restaurant sent an email to customers explaining the new guidelines.

Email to Chick-fil-A customers obtained by WTRF

Customers will now get one sauce per entrée, two sauces per meal and three sauces per 30-count nuggets.

Chick-fil-A representatives said they apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate customers understanding the situation.

Chick-fil-A sells its sauces at select grocery stores and retailers nationwide, and all of the proceeds will go toward a scholarship initiative for employees.