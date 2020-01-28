Sandy Hook denier arrested with victim’s father’s personal information

LAKE COUNTY, Florida (CNN) — A conspiracy theorist who claims the Sandy Hook school shooting never happened has been arrested in Florida.

Wolfgang Halbig was detained in Sorrento on Monday, for reportedly possessing the personal identification of the father of one of the victims.

He was later released on a $5,000 bond, but he’ll be back in court for arraignment on Feb. 24.

According to an arrest affidavit, Halbig has been harassing the family of Leonard Pozner, who lost his six-year-old son Noah in the shooting.

Officials said Halbig managed to obtain a copy of Pozner’s identification before releasing his Social Security number and other personal info in a mass e-mail.

Halbig espouses theories that no one was killed at Sandy Hook and that grieving family members are paid actors.

The shooting happened in Newtown, CT, in 2012 when Adam Lanza killed 26 people at Sandy Hook Elementary.

The gunman, who also killed his mother, committed suicide after his shooting spree.