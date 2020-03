Sanders camp says he’ll ‘assess his campaign’

In this Sunday, March 15, 2020, photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., with former Vice President Joe Biden, speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate at CNN Studios in Washington. What might be the final showdown between the two very different Democratic candidates takes place Tuesday, March 17, 2020, during Florida’s presidential primary. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The manager of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign says his candidate “is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign.”

But he also suggests Sanders is in no hurry to make any decisions about leaving the race noting, “The next primary contest is at least three weeks away.”

Faiz Shakir said in a statement Wednesday that “in the immediate term” Sanders “is focused on the government response to the coronavirus outbreak and ensuring that we take care of working people and the most vulnerable.”

Sanders lost all three states holding primaries on Tuesday and hasn’t won any contests since Super Tuesday in early March with the exception of North Dakota and the Northern Mariana Islands. Joe Biden beat him Tuesday in Arizona, Florida and Illinois.

Still, Sanders has not publicly discussed leaving the race, instead using the outbreak of the coronavirus to promote his signature issue, universal, government-funded health coverage under “Medicare for All.”