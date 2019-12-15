Samuel L. Jackson’s voice is now available for Amazon smart devices

(CNN) — If you use an Amazon smart device, you can now get most of your questions answered in the voice of Samuel L. Jackson.

For just $.99, you can hear the iconic actor’s voice responding to your requests for a weather forecast or music.

You can even ask Jackson-specific questions to learn more about the actor himself.

But he won’t replace Alexa’s voice — users will have to include the phrase, “Alexa, ask Samuel L. Jackson…” when asking a question.

Users can request an explicit or a family-friendly version for the responses as well.

The $.99 price tag is an introductory offer. The regular price will be $4.99.

