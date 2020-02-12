Samsung Unveils “Z-Flip”

Live Now
(NBC News) Samsung is hoping you’ll fall in love with it’s new folding phone when it comes out this Valentine’s Day.

THE “Galaxy Z Flip,” unveiled Tuesday, is a follow-up to the folding smartphone the company launched last year.  That model had issues with screen defects and a delayed launch.

The company redesigned this new offering to be more like a high tech flip phone.

“It’s a more appealing idea, I think, where its meant to fold down to a smaller size versus the idea of a phone getting even larger,” says CNET’s Scott Stein.

The Z Flip features a new kind of bendable glass and improved screen durability.

Samsung hopes to generate buzz in the growing foldables market.  Just last week, Motorola released a similar-looking Razr phone.

Samsung also unveiled it’s new flagship S20 series, all equipped with a major camera makeover with 8K video, better specs and 5G capability built-in across the board.

