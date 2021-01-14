Samsung introduces new flagship phones

(NBC News) – Samsung has unveiled a new lineup of flagship phones.

The company is betting that bigger is better with its super-sized S21 Ultra. It measures a whopping 6.8 inches.

The phone is one of Samsung’s three new flagship models rolled out in a virtual “unpacked” event.

The new phones start at a price point $200 cheaper than their predecessors, and the entire lineup features 5G capability.

Critics note that while 5G is being touted as a major selling point, for most users it won’t result in immediate benefits.

“Everybody wants you to believe 5G is a huge deal, but 5G networks in the U.S. aren’t mature enough to be a reason to go get a phone,” says Dieter Bohn of The Verge.

Galaxy S21 phones boast new display features and camera upgrades, with multiple lenses, AI to improve photo quality, and even the ability to shoot 8K video.

The company is partnering with several automakers for a digital key that lets S21 users start their car and control the heat and air conditioning remotely, and even share a digital key to other smartphones.