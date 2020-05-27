Salon turns away Tyson Foods workers in North Carolina

U.S. & World

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(WCNC/NBC News)  A Wilkesboro, North Carolina salon is banning any customer who works at a nearby Tyson Foods poultry plant until next month.

Bob Hartley, the owner of SmartCuts, made the decision after Tyson announced its Wilkesboro plant had a COVID-19 outbreak.

“I do care for the ladies who work here,” Hartley said, referring to his stylists. “What would you feel like if you did not make a decision like this and they were to contract COVID-19?”

While some customers support him, some Tyson workers are slamming Hartley’s decision.

One worker posted to Facebook saying it wasn’t right and bemoaned the negativity towards plant workers.

Last week, the company announced one in four of its more than 2,000 workers at the plant tested positive for COVID-19, the majority of whom were asymptomatic.

Read more: https://bit.ly/3c4a4RL

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools