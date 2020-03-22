Rural doctors prepare for inevitable virus cases

The rural south Georgia community where Dr. Robert Wagner works as an emergency room doctor had yet, as of Saturday, to confirm a single COVID-19 infection.

Yet the small 50-bed hospital is already seeing its staff and resources stressed by the outbreak that’s rapidly closing in.

At Meadows Regional Medical Center in Vidalia, administrators two weeks ago limited patients and visitors to a single entrance.

Wagner and his co-workers in the ER are wearing face masks for their entire 12-hour shifts, removing them only in break rooms or during short breaks outside.

“It’s added a level of stress that increases as the day goes on,” he says. “Having to wear a mask for 12 hours is stressful. It’s suffocating in some instances.”

They change in and out of full protective gear every time they see patients considered a potential coronavirus case.

Meanwhile, they’re still dealing with a regular flow of patients injured in car crashes, suffering chest pains and other maladies unrelated to the outbreak.

