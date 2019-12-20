Run, run Rudolph: Ohio city’s postmark in high demand for holiday season

RUDOLPH, OH (WNWO) Each holiday season, thousands of people from across the country make sure their letters pass through a post office in Rudolph, Ohio.

It’s a tradition that mysteriously started in the small town 26 years ago.

Now thousands of people from across the country send their Christmas letters and cards through Rudolph every year for a special cancellation stamp starring a certain red-nosed reindeer.

Postmaster Charlotte Lamb is Rudolph’s head elf. She’s been stamping for nearly two decades, but she hasn’t always been at it alone. Over the years, postal workers from across northwest Ohio have flocked to Rudolph to help Charlotte run her Christmas operation.

“All of us volunteer from the postal service that come down and we do it. I’m here roughly every day for a couple hours a day. Some other postmasters from other offices come and volunteer,” says Bowling Green Postmaster Kate Kamphuis.

The team specially stamps over 75,000 envelopes per season. And that’s still less than what it used to be.

