Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 564 cases reported, 8 deaths
Closings and Delays
Avon Distribution

Rough Seas Ahead: Seafood Industry Takes Coronavirus Hit

U.S. & World

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(WBAL)  Maryland’s seafood industry could be in real trouble because of the coronavirus.

As restaurants move to carryout only, demand for seafood has plummeted and the crab season is just around the corner.

Jason Ruth, owner of Harris’ Seafood Company says usually during oyster season, he’s processing hundreds of bushels a day; now he’s processing virtually nothing.

After restaurants were forced to close their dining rooms, demand for seafood dropped dramatically.

“Right now, the climate in the seafood business is absolutely horrific ever since the announcements that eat-in restaurants were shut down. We really took it on the chin. It virtually shut down the last two weeks that were left in the oyster season,” Ruth says.

Out on the water, those who catch the oysters are feeling the pain, as well, on what was set to be one of the better oyster seasons on record.

“It kind of put us out of business and now we’re looking at spring fishing and going into summer fishing, and the markets are slowed almost to a standstill for that and now we’re worried about the crabs,” says Jim Reihl, Maryland Oysterman’s Association president.

Read more at NBC News.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools