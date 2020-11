(WKTV/NBC News) For the second time in just five years, Rockefeller Center has likely chosen its famed Christmas Tree in Oneonta, New York.

The tree’s location is being kept secret, to protect it, but it stands about 100 feet tall and is under 24-hour surveillance while crews work to take it down for its trip to Manhattan.

The owner of the tree says he’s sworn to secrecy.

The Rockefeller Center tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for December 4th.

