Rock Hall Induction Ceremony will be held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced Tuesday the Induction Ceremony will be held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on October 30, 2021.
The team says they will have a virtual red carpet and other virtual events.
They’ll announce seating capacity and ticket sales in July.
RocketMortgage is currently approved for 25% seating capacity.
That’s about 5,100 people.
They say tickets will be available to the public, but how many tickets that will be is unclear right now.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced its nominees February 10.
The nominees are:
- Mary J. Blige (First-time nominee)
- Kate Bush (Previously nominated in 2018, 2021)
- Devo (Previously nominated in 2019, 2021)
- Foo Fighters (First-time nominee)
- The Go-Go’s (First-time nominee)
- Iron Maiden (First-time nominee)
- JAY-Z (First-time nominee)
- Chaka Khan (Previously nominated in 2016, 2017, 2021)
- Carole King (Previously nominated in 1989, 2021)
- Fela Kuti (First time nominee)
- LL Cool J (Previously nominated in 2010, 2011, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2021)
- New York Dolls (Previously nominated in 2001, 2021)
- Rage Against the Machine (Previously nominated in 2018, 2019, 2021)
- Todd Rundgren (Previously nominated in 2019, 2020, 2021)
- Tina Turner (Previously nominated in 1987, 2021)
- Dionne Warwick (First-time nominee)
Inductees will be announced in May 2021.
You can vote here until April 30.