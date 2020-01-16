Road rage goes medieval: mom says she was threatened with bow and arrow

PASADENA, TX (KPRC) — A road rage incident with a medieval flair unfolded Tuesday morning on the streets of Pasadena, Texas when an angry driver allegedly threatened a mom and her kids with a bow and arrow.

Ami Arteche was headed to the dentist’s office with her two girls, ages 3 and 10, when she ran into construction.

It forced her into a slow-moving, single lane, she said.

That is when she noticed 25-year-old Gabriel Cobo, who was following closely behind her, become agitated.

“He’s mad cause I need to go slow,” Arteche said. “I can’t go left or right.”

Once they passed the roadwork, Arteche said Cobo pulled up beside her truck and threatened her.

“I look over, and he rolls down his window halfway, and he points, and I can read his lips, ‘I’ll f-ing kill you,’” Arteche said. “When he first pointed to me, it looked like a gun. But then, when it goes sideways, and he’s shaking like this, I can see it’s bowed.”

She said it appeared the Cobo had a 15-pound compound bow with arrows in his hands, and an arrow appeared to be in the bow.

Arteche was able to get his license plate number so police could track Cobo down.

Investigators recovered the 15-pound bow and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

