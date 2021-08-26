Riverside Police looking for Ohio Man

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- The Riverside Police Department is searching for an Ohio man indicted on charges of rape, child endangerment and felony assault.

According to a release by the Riverside Police Department, a nationwide warrant is out for the arrest of Warren Wayne Turner. His residence and whereabouts are currently unknown.

Turner has been known to stay in the Riverside, Dayton, and Brookville areas.

RPD said it is looking for tips from citizens regarding Turner’s current whereabouts. If you see Turner, please do not approach, but call the police immediately.

To send a tip, email tabney@riversideoh.gov or call (937)-233-2080.