Richmond woman ‘with a bandanna covering her face’ charged after pro-gun rally

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Concerns ahead of Monday’s pro-gun rally prompted Gov. Ralph Northam (D) to declare a state of emergency and additional security measures to be set up around the state Capitol to help ensure the safety of thousands on Lobby Day.

The massive rally ended peacefully, without reported acts of violence or mass arrests, but 8News did learn of a Richmond woman who was charged for wearing a mask and one man who was detained.

After initially reporting no arrests were made, Capitol Police said a Richmond woman was charged with wearing a mask in public in the 800 block of East Broad Street on Monday. The woman, identified as 21-year-old Mikaela E. Beschler, was arrested after an officer saw her “with a bandanna covering her face” for the third time, authorities said.

The officer “had repeatedly warned her on two separate occasions to adjust the bandanna,” Capitol Police said in a Facebook post.

A source told 8News that a man who was trying to climb up the fire escape of the 12-story Mutual Building at 909 E. Main Street was detained by security. It’s unclear what, if any, charges the man could face.

