Ric Ocasek, 75, lead singer of The Cars, dies

FILE – In this Aug. 7, 2001, file photo, The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek, right, guitar Elliot Easton perform during the Lollapalooza music festival at Grant Park in Chicago. Boston-based The Cars, who combined New Wave and classic rock sounds, will be inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on April 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

NEW YORK (WCMH) — Ric Ocasek, the lead singer of The Cars, was found dead Sunday in his New York City residence.

According to NBC New York, police said the singer was found when they received a call for an unconscious male at a townhouse on East 19th Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene, with law enforcement officials confirming the deceased was Ocasek.

Formed during the post-punk era in Boston in 1976, The Cars had 13 Top-40 singles throughout the band’s career, including “You Might Think,” which won MTV’s first-ever Video of the Year award in 1984.

Ocasek went on to a successful producing career after The Cars broke up in the late 1980s.

The band reunited in 2010 for a new album and tour, but again broke up following the tour’s conclusion in 2011.

Ocasek and his band were inducted into the Rock Hall in 2018.

Ocasek lived in Cleveland during his teenage years, graduating from Maple Heights High School in 1963.

Ocasek was married to Czech supermodel Paulina Porizkova for 28 years. Porizkova announced their separation in 2018.

Ocasek is the second member of the band to pass away. Benjamin Orr, bassist, lead singer, and co-founder, died in October 2000 at age 53 from pancreatic cancer.