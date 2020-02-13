Reynoldsburg Police charge man with abduction of a female

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH)– Police say they have arrested and charged a man with the abduction of a female in the Reynoldsburg area.

On February 12, the Reynoldsburg Police Department arrested Donald W. Barrowman, 26 and charged him in connection to an abduction of a Hispanic female on Whenham Court that occurred January 30.

According to detectives, they’re currently investigating a different attempted abduction involving another Hispanic female in the area of Norman Lane, on February 8, in which Barrowman is also a suspect.

The Reynoldsburg Police ask that any Hispanic females who believe they were being followed by a white male driving a white four-door car in the South Hamilton Road area to contact the RPD Criminal Investigative Unit at 614-866-6622.