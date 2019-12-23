Reward offered after bald eagle shot and killed in Indiana

BEDFORD, Ind. (WCMH/CNN) — Conservation officials in Indiana are searching for the person who shot and killed a bald eagle.

The bird was discovered on December 21 in Bedford, Indiana with a gunshot wound. It later died from the injury, according to Indiana DNR Law Enforcement.

A reward is being offered for tips that lead to an arrest.

The bald eagle is the national bird of the United States. it was once endangered due to hunting and pesticides. It’s no longer on the endangered species list, but is still protected by federal, state and municipal laws.