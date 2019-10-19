Reward for information on 3-year-old kidnapped girl in Alabama increases to $33,000

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT/WCMH) — The reward in the abduction case of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney has increased to 33,000, according to WIAT-TV.

The Jefferson County Commission has approved $8,000 to be added to the $20,000 CrimeStoppers reward for information that could lead to the recovery of Kamille. With the addition of a $5,000 reward provided by the office of Gov. Kay Ivey, the reward totals $33,000.

Lashunda Scales, District 1, stated, “The commission’s desire is to support law enforcement by way of Crime Stoppers for the safe return of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.”

She was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 in the Tom Brown Village Housing Community of Birmingham, Alabama. She was kidnapped while attending a birthday party.

Kamille is believed to be in “extreme danger.”

In the days since Kamille first went missing, friends and family have exhaustively searched for the 3-year-old across Birmingham, from handing out flyers to searching places where they think she is.

At a press recent press conference, Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith pleaded for Kamille’s return.

“I wanted to reach out to just one individual if you know where Kamille is. If you have her and you’re not sure what to do – I want to just talk to you for one second. I want to give you safe passage – is the way to go. Please bring her to one of our fire stations, police stations, a hospital. If you don’t know what to do or where to go and you are frightened, we are here to help you. Our goal is to reunite this three-year-old baby with her family. I’m asking you now if you know where Kamille is that you contact us. That you please bring her to a safe location and we will follow up from there. We need your help. We believe that you know where she is, and we believe that someone has her,” Smith said. Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith

Patrick Devone Stallworth one of the two individuals taken in for questioning in relation to the abduction of Cupcake but charged in an unrelated case, has been released on bond.

Stallworth, 39, was arrested Tuesday and charged with four counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of child pornography with the intent to distribute. According to Smith, images of underage girls were found on Stallworth’s phone.

He was held on a $500,000 bond.

He posted bond and was released at 3:22 a.m. Thursday, according to the Jefferson County Jail in Bessemer.

How Stallworth posted bond remains unclear.

In court documents filed Thursday to appoint a lawyer for him, District Judge Katrina Ross wrote that Stallworth was indigent and was “without funds and unable to employ counsel.”

Emory Anthony has been appointed as Stallworth’s attorney.

Stallworth’s preliminary hearing is set at 10 a.m. on Nov. 12.

Derick Irisha Brown, 29, is also a person of interest in the Cupcake case and is being held in jail without bond.

Brown is the center of a separate case where she is charged with kidnapping her three children from DHR at gunpoint last year after losing custody of them.

Both Brown and Stallworth denied any involvement in her disappearance, their lawyers said on Friday.

The denials came as police released new surveillance video seeking information about another potential person of interest seen near the abduction scene before the girl disappeared.

The unidentified man, shown in the video near a child believed to be Cupcake and another youngster, may know something about what happened, Police Chief Patrick Smith told a news conference.

Police said they want to talk to that individual. They think he may have critical information about the case.

“If you have her, we’ve already established safe passage, we’re already asking that you bring her to a fire station, a police station, or even a hospital. If you can hear me, we need your help. We really want to see this child back safely,” Smith said during a press conference.

Anyone with information related to Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s kidnapping is urged to contact Birmingham Police at (205) 297-8413. Tips may also be directed to Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777. Those wishing to contribute to Crime Stoppers’ reward may donate by calling (205) 224-5003.