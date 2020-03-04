Returning to acting, Jagger plays a man of wealth and taste

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s been nearly 20 years since Mick Jagger last acted, but as the new film “The Burnt Orange Heresy” shows, his chops have gathered no moss. In the film, which Sony Pictures Classics will release Friday, Jagger co-stars alongside Claes Bang and Elizabeth Debicki as a devilish art collector who cunningly convinces an art journalist to use a rare interview with a reclusive artist as an opportunity to steal one of his paintings. It’s Jagger’s first film since 2001’s “The Man From Elysian Fields.” And in an interview, he says it might be his last.