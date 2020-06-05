Retired Pastor Continues To Be A Force For Change

(KSL/NBC News) – – The now-retired Reverend France Davis of Calvary Baptist Church in Salt Lake City, Utah, says that he has not seen this much civil upheaval and protest since the summer of 1968 when Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated.

Rev. Davis does not condone violence, and thinks the majority of people protesting in Salt Lake City, Utah Saturday were there to express themselves peacefully, just as Dr. King did when they marched together in the ’60s.

At that time, he believed our country was making real progress.

“Then when Mr. Obama got elected President of the United States, I knew we had arrived. But it seems that instead of having arrived, we are going backwards more and more,” Davis said.

He said there are too many issues of racial injustice that America has not adequately addressed yet.



Read more at https://bit.ly/370UvZX