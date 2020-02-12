Restaurant host Valentine’s party for broken hearts

MILWAUKEE, WI (WQOW)– A restaurant is planning a party for single patrons for the eleventh year in a row.

The Milwaukee Burger Company is throwing a “Black Hearts Party” on Friday and their theme is ‘Love Stinks, Let’s Drink’.

According to the contest rules, Patrons can enter a picture of a previous significant other for a free jello shot.

MBC officials say divorce papers can be entered for a raffle to win a year’s worth of free beer.

According to MBC they also have two hamburger specials called the ‘Third Pound Rebound’ and ‘You treated me like a piece of meat’.