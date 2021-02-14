Research: Half the states Googling break up advice this Valentine’s Day

SatelliteInternet.com found what Americans are Googling the most right now

(WTRF) — With most people online for this Valentine’s Day, your love life might be reflecting that!

Research from SatelliteInternet.com found what Americans are Googling the most right now… and you might be sad to know that West Virginians and Ohioans match almost half the country in the most-googled query: ‘Break Up’!

This is bleak but not surprising, considering the stress of the past 12 months.

And going with the Romeo & Juliet theme… poetry is making a comeback with 12 states professing their love through prose.

Idaho and Rhode Island are cheap… Satellite Internet finds those states searching for “Free Dating Apps” and “Free Valentine’s Cards” the most.