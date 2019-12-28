Rescue cat’s resemblance to Baby Yoda goes viral

ROWAN COUNTY, North Carolina (CNN) — Looking for a forever home, she is.

A rescue cat in North Carolina is getting a lot of attention for her resemblance to Baby Yoda, the breakout character from the Disney+ Star Wars series “The Mandalorian” and subject of multiple social media memes.

The cat, named Joy, was found by a Rowan County Humane Society volunteer on Dec. 15. She had a large neck wound, likely the result of an animal attack or accident.

Animal hospital vets treated her for a number of illnesses, including a respiratory infection and intestinal parasites.

Joy is estimated to be between one and two years old, is very affectionate and sweet and loves being in laps.

She is being fostered by an animal hospital worker until she’s ready for a forever home.

You can follow her on her own Facebook page.