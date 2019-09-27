Reporter pushes back after on-air kiss: ‘This is not OK’

LOUISVILLE, KY (NBC News) A Kentucky television reporter who was caught off guard when a stranger kissed her on the cheek while she was taping a live segment has a strong message for the man and her viewers: “This is not OK.”

Sara Rivest was reporting for NBC affiliate WAVE 3 in Louisville about the Bourbon and Beyond festival Friday when three men started making a commotion around her. A man in a black shirt and sunglasses pauses in her shot, then two men in red shirts pass in front of her and behind her. She gets briefly distracted but maintains her composure while detailing the festival’s new location.

She is midsentence when the man in the black shirt returns and plants a kiss on her cheek. “It’s allowing people to focus on the fun, on the music, on the bour … O-o-o-kay,” she reacts while pulling away.

Rivest reported the incident to police, and the man has since been identified as Eric Goodman, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. Goodman has been charged with harassment with physical contact, a misdemeanor, and was issued a summons to appear in court, a department spokesman told NBC News on Thursday.