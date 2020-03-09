Reporter asks Trump ‘Have you been tested?’ after CPAC coronavirus scare

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — Reporters asked President Donald Trump if he has been tested for COVID-19 coronavirus after an attendee of CPAC tested positive for the virus.

Playboy White House correspondent and CNN analyst Brian Karem yelled the question at President Trump Monday afternoon and during a press conference Monday evening. Several others followed suit.

Mr. President have you been tested for the Coronavirus? And ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ ‘s answer? … pic.twitter.com/MuJqjUUZB4 — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) March 9, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence answered saying he didn’t know whether President Trump had been tested. Pence has not been tested for the virus.

The Capitol’s attending physician said Monday that “several” members of Congress had contact with a person who attended a recent political conference and who subsequently developed COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. They “remain in good health,” the physician’s office said.

In a note to lawmakers, the attending physician’s office said the ill individual had recalled “specific names of people he had contact with during the meeting.”

“Several of these individuals, Members of the Congress, were identified and were contacted on the evening of March 7” by the physician’s office, the note said.

Their symptoms were reviewed, and the individuals were considered to be at “low risk” of contracting the disease, the statement said. It said all the lawmakers the physician’s office was monitoring “remain in good health.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., announced Monday afternoon he is self quarantining after contact with the individual. NBC News reported Gaetz was on Air Force One with Trump earlier Monday.

On Sunday, two other members of Congress, Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Paul Gosar, said they are isolating themselves after determining they had contact with the person at the conference.

President Donald Trump also attended the CPAC meeting.

Both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence spoke at CPAC, but the White House said there was no indication that either had met or been in “close proximity” to the infected attendee.