Report: Sasha Obama expected to attend University of Michigan

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 16: U.S. President Barack Obama and his daughter Sasha depart the White House before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn December 16, 2016 in Washington, DC. The first family is traveling to Hawaii to spend the Christmas and New Year holidays. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MI. (WCMH) — Former President Barack Obama’s youngest daughter, Sasha, is expected to attend the University of Michigan, according to the Detroit News.

She was seen by students at the university attending summer freshman orientation and again this week on campus accompanied by men who were believed to be Secret Service agents, according to the Detroit News.

The Detroit News reported on Wednesday that she is enrolled to begin classes on Tuesday.

Her sister, Malia Obama, took a gap year before enrolling in Harvard University.

Their mother, former First Lady Michelle Obama, is a graduate of Princeton University and Harvard Law School.

Their father, former President Barack Obama, attended Occidental College and then transferred to Columbia University in New York City, graduating in 1983 with a degree in political science. He graduated magna cum laude from Harvard Law in 1991.