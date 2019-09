Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman, right greets John Mackey, chief of police of Edgewater, Colo., during a news conference outside Chapman’s storefront that was burglarized Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Edgewater, Colo. Police in Colorado said Friday they are investigating a reported burglary of a business owned by “Dog the Bounty Hunter” reality TV star Duane “Dog” Chapman.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Duane “Dog” Chapman suffered a health scare over the weekend, according to a TMZ report.

A spokesperson for the reality TV star said on Twitter that Chapman is “under doctor’s care and is resting comfortably” in a hospital in Colorado.

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Dog the Bounty Hunter was hospitalized this weekend after suffering a heart attack https://t.co/jvMV7A5PVR — TMZ (@TMZ) September 16, 2019

No specific details about Chapman’s health have been released as of Monday morning. TMZ is reporting that doctors are reportedly doing tests to determine if Chapman had a heart attack.

This story will be updated.