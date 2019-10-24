Breaking News
Teens charged as adults in death of photographer at Hocking Hills
Live Now
OSU coach Ryan Day holds a news conference before the Buckeyes take on Wisconsin

Rep. Elijah Cummings to lie in state at US Capitol ceremony

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Norris Davis, friend of the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, touches a banner with the likeness of the congressman after speaking during a viewing service at Morgan State University, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Baltimore. The Maryland congressman and civil rights champion died Thursday, Oct. 17, at age 68 of complications from long-standing health issues. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The late Rep. Elijah Cummings is being remembered by congressional leaders and colleagues at the Capitol, where the Maryland Democrat will lie in state.

Members of Cummings’ family were joined by lawmakers on Thursday as they looked on from the East Front Plaza when the hearse carrying Cummings’ casket arrived at the Capitol and was carried up the building’s steps.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and other congressional leaders planned to speak at the arrival ceremony.

The public was to have the chance to pay respects to Cummings later Thursday in Statuary Hall.

Cummings, chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, died Oct. 17 after complications from long-standing health problems. A wake and funeral are planned Friday in Baltimore.

A sharecropper’s son, Cummings rose to become a civil rights champion and a leader of an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

As a tribute to Cummings, no votes were scheduled Thursday in the House.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools