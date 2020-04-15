Reopening America: Trump Vs. Governors

(NBC News) With the spread of COVID-19 slowing in many states, elected leaders are trying to figure out when it will be safe to let people return to work and school, and a battle is brewing between President Trump and governors over who will have the final say on lifting social distancing guidelines and restarting the economy.

President Trump insisted Monday he alone has the power to lift stay-at-home orders, saying “when somebody is the President of the United States, the authority is total and that is the way is going to be. The governors know that.”

That statement comes after Mr. Trump insisted the federal government is merely a backup to state efforts to fight COVID-19, and that the nation’s governors are responsible for procuring their own tests, ventilators and protective equipment.

Several governors, as well as legal scholars, disagree.

States in two hard-hit parts of the country are now working together to coordinate the return to normal.

California, Washington, and Oregon in the West, and seven states in the Northeast, have formed regional pacts.

Experts say testing must become more widespread before restrictions are lifted, and many fear that restarting the economy too quickly will reignite the spread of coronavirus.

Read more here.