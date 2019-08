Twenty-two year ago today, Princess Princess Diana died in a Paris car crash.

The 36-year-old princess died in the early hours of Aug. 31, 1997. Her Mercedes, pursued by paparazzi, crashed into a concrete pillar in the Alma Tunnel in Paris while traveling at more than 60 mph (100 kph).

Diana, her boyfriend Dodi Fayed and their driver Henri Paul were all killed. Her bodyguard, Trevor Rees-Jones, was injured but survived.

Many took to social media and posted comments and photos of Princess Diana.

From working with children to campaigning against landmines, #PrincessDiana was a dedicated humanitarian. pic.twitter.com/oYcTywNd34 — British Red Cross (@BritishRedCross) August 31, 2019