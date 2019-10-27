Remembering ‘Cupcake’ at a Birmingham funeral

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama girl who police say was kidnapped and slain is being remembered at a service in Birmingham.

The funeral of 3-year-old Kamille McKinney was set for Sunday afternoon at New Beginning Christian Ministry.

The 700-seat church is less than 10 miles from a public housing project where the girl known as “Cupcake” was abducted from a birthday party on Oct. 12.

The child’s body was found amid garbage 10 days later. Authorities have charged a man and a woman with kidnapping and capital murder in her death.

“It’s open to the public. I already know that our church is nowhere big enough to hold this crowd,” said Wilson. The child’s mother previously attended the church, he said.

News outlets reported that a warrant read in court Friday during an initial hearing for the suspects, 39-year-old Patrick Devone Stallworth and his 29-year-old girlfriend, Derick Irisha Brown, said the girl died of asphyxiation the day she went missing.

Attorneys for both people have said they weren’t involved in the child’s death, and news outlets reported that Stallworth said in court he didn’t understand why he was being charged.