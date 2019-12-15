Remains of Marine killed in World War II to be buried in KY

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A U.S. Marine who died in the battle for the Pacific Ocean island of Tarawa during World War II is scheduled to be buried in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said the remains of Marine Corps Reserve Pfc. John R. Bayens were officially accounted for in September through analysis of dental evidence and other methods.

Bayens’ burial is scheduled for Monday at Evergreen Cemetery in Louisville.

The 20-year old Bayens was part of a Marine regiment that landed in an amphibious assault on the small island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert Islands in November 1943.

