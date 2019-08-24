Remains of 2 Green Berets killed in combat return to U.S.

Two Green Berets are back on U.S. soil to be laid to rest.

Master Sgt. Luis F. Deleon-Figueroa, 31, and Master Sgt. Jose J. Gonzalez, 35, were both killed in combat in Afghanistan on Wednesday.

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Department of Defense shows Master Sgt. Luis F. Deleon-Figueroa. Master Sgt. Luis F. Deleon-Figueroa, 31, and Master Sgt. Jose J. Gonzalez, 35, died as a result of small arms fire in northern Faryab Province. Both were members of 7th Special Forces Group, which is based at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. The deaths came as United States envoy Zalmay Khalilzad resumed negotiations with the Taliban Thursday aimed at ending America’s longest war. (U.S. Department of Defense via AP)

Service members at Dover Air Force base carried their caskets during their dignified transfer on Friday.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife were there to pay their respects.

Both men were members of the 7th Special Forces Group, which is based at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

They were both promoted to master sergeant after their deaths and Deleon-Figueroa received a purple heart and a bronze star.