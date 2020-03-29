1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: Gov. DeWine to hold 2pm news conference to discuss COVID-19, FDA’s Battelle decision Gov. DeWine: FDA limits Battelle’s PPE mask sterilizing technology to only 10k a day

Relief package billions can’t buy hospitals out of shortages

U.S. & World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The billions of tax dollars headed for hospitals and states as part of the $2.2 trillion coronavirus response bill won’t solve the critical shortage of protective gowns, gloves and masks. That’s what a close look by The Associated Press has found. Experts say the problem isn’t a lack of money. It’s that there aren’t enough supplies to buy. What’s more, the crisis has exposed a fragmented procurement system that’s descending into chaos just as demand soars. Hospitals, state governments and the Federal Emergency Management Agency are left bidding against each other and driving up prices.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools